Local sewers have banded together to make cloth face masks for health care workers to address the worldwide shortage amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Melanie Beth Scott, a long arm quilter and Avella resident, has organized a group of sewers to form Operation Face Mask.
In the two weeks since Operation Face Mask formed, it has swelled to 93 members who have produced nearly 3,000 cloth masks that have been or will be donated to local hospitals, nursing homes, personal care homes, blood banks, grocery stores and essential services where workers have limited access or no access to the protective gear.
“It’s our civic duty. We have the skills and the materials, and we think the best thing we can do as a community in a time of crisis is to step up,” said Scott. “It’s a shame that we have to do this, but we have a group of men and women who want to do some good in the world.”
Scott said the group has fielded 4,700 requests, including 73 individual health-care inquiries, for masks and is working to meet the demand. Health-care workers are prioritized, but Scott said she and her fellow sewers want to make sure that anyone who wants a mask can get one.
Operation Face Mask’s Facebook page includes the patterns sewers are using, to maintain consistency.
Initially, Scott was aiming to produce 200 masks a week, but over a three-day period the group made 900 masks while practicing self isolation.
She said Operation Face Mask sewers make the masks using their own materials, but have received some donations of fabric, elastic and monetary contributions to help out.
While there is no shortage of fabric, Scott said there has been some difficulty getting elastic. Additionally, shipping costs are expensive. For example, Scott was planning to order elastic for $5 for 200 yards, but shipping cost $40.
The face masks are washable, and Scott recommends washing and sterilizing after each use.
Scott said the group will continue to make masks as long as they can, and as long as necessary in coming weeks. Demand also has increased since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced its recommendation for everyone to wear a face mask when out in public.
“(The sewers) astound me with their productivity and their attitudes,” said Scott. “It makes my heart swell.”
For additional information, please contact operationfacemaskwashcopa@gmail.com/.
