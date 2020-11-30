Rick Lanoy has been a volunteer at Washington Health System Washington Hospital since he retired two years ago.
The retired salesman has found satisfaction in being around other people and helping the community.
At least four days a week, he arrives at the hospital by 5 a.m. to greet patients scheduled for surgery, to help them complete paperwork, and keep their families informed about the surgery’s progress.
He also is a part of a hospital program to assess patient satisfaction.
Lanoy, 71, continued to volunteer after the COVID-19 pandemic struck (until Friday, when the volunteer programs were temporarily suspended), even though the virus is a threat to the senior population.
“I made a comment somewhat in jest that I may die of this thing, but I’m not going to be sitting on my couch watching ‘Law and Order,’” said Lanoy. “You don’t realize until you get involved what you can bring to people, how much they appreciate what you’ve done for them. It’s satisfying.”
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, older volunteers have continued to give their time and skills to help others.
At the Canonsburg-Houston Area Meals on Wheels, one 90-year-old volunteer still delivers meals to homebound seniors every Friday.
The Meals on Wheels program is comprised of about 100 volunteers who prepare and deliver nearly 20,000 meals annually to approximately 80 customers. A majority of those volunteers are older.
Longtime Meals on Wheels volunteer, retired Rev. Don Austin, said some volunteers have decided to temporarily step away from the organization because of age and underlying health conditions.
But in some of those cases, said Austin, their children have filled in for them.
“There has been an influx of younger people taking over for their parents,” said Austin.
But a majority have continued to volunteer.
“I think that for many of them, their commitment grows out of their personal faith,” said Austin, 74, noting their willingness to risk their own safety to help their neighbor. “A lot of the people who are getting these meals need a hot meal delivered to them in order to stay in their homes and in order to make sure they are getting a dinner because they can’t prepare it for themselves. The volunteers are very dedicated. They’ve gotten to know the people to whom they deliver, and they feel a spiritual and communal connection.”
On a recent Wednesday, Marvin Woods, 63, stood beside a Salvation Army red kettle at the Giant Eagle in Washington, ringing the bell.
Woods has been a volunteer for about four years, and this year he has offered to fill in for shifts that people have opted out of because of their concerns about COVID-19.
“I like doing this,” said Woods. “It feels wonderful to help people. I have the time to do it, so I’m happy to.”
Meg Steele has served as a volunteer at Washington Health System for 18 years, and currently works as manager of the Washington Hospital gift shop.
In March, the health system suspended its volunteer program, but resumed in the summer.
Steele, 70, feels safe in the hospital setting, and takes precautions in the gift shop so that she doesn’t endanger her husband, who is 10 years older.
She admires the dedication of the hospital’s volunteers, including a 93-year-old woman who stocks candy in the shop.
“I tell her, ‘If you’re in the least bit concerned (about COVID), tell me,’” said Steele. “I love the volunteers dearly. They love what they do. It gets them out of the house, it gives them a reason to get up in the morning. They make a difference, and that’s important.”
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington Health System auxiliaries raised thousands of dollars for programs and equipment for Washington Hospital and WHS Greene. The auxiliaries hosted fundraisers and raised money through the gift shops.
“This group of men and women have fought through it all because they believe in the work they do,” said hospital spokeswoman Stephanie Wagoner.
The volunteers’ work hours were reduced, and, at times, suspended, but they still managed to contribute to the health system.
At WHS Greene, the auxiliary volunteers operated the Lobby Shop, Cherry Door, and several vendor sales. In October WHSG Auxiliary donated $25,000 to the WHS Foundation to purchase an MRI-safe wheelchair, replace lab draw tables, buy furniture for the Emergency Department, and renovate patient bathrooms on the acute unit.
The WHS Washington Hospital Auxiliary raised $450,000 for the hospital to purchase a 3-D mammography unit, which will be located in the Meadows Landing building in Washington. It will be the second machine housed there.
The auxiliary also made a second $150,000 installment to the Health System’s Foundation. In addition to supporting the new unit, $10,000 of the $150,000 is earmarked for Patient Family Care and will be used for a variety of items for patients at Washington Hospital.