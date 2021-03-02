Acting Education Secretary Noe Ortega announced Friday that the department has submitted a letter to the U.S. Department of Education confirming that Pennsylvania will allow public schools the option to postpone federally required academic achievement and English learner proficiency tests until the fall.
“Since the start of this pandemic, our work has been centered on protecting the health and safety of students, educators, and school staff across the state,” said Ortega. “Our decision to extend the testing window continues to prioritize their health and safety and creates needed flexibilities for our unique school communities.”
Acknowledging the challenges the COVID-19 global pandemic is creating for schools, the Department of Education is allowing local education agencies (LEAs) to administer assessments, like the English learner proficiency tests and other federal standardized tests, either this spring or in the fall of 2021.
Ortega said this decision allows Pennsylvania to comply with federal law, and provide schools more flexibility and an opportunity to study the impacts of a pandemic on learners, including low-income students, students of color, English learners, and students with disabilities.
Last week, the U.S. Department of Education released new guidance regarding the standardized testing calendar.
Guidelines included expanding state exam schedules past spring, being open to remote testing, and cutting the number of yearly tests in order to reduce the stress on already strained instructors.
Pennsylvania will not use any assessment results from a pandemic year for any high-stakes purposes, such as school improvement designations.