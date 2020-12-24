Canon-McMillan School District plans to return to four-day, in-person instruction for grades K-4 beginning Jan. 5, following Christmas break.
The intermediate schools will return to the district’s hybrid model on Jan. 5 before moving to four-day, in-person instruction starting on Jan. 19.
Students in grades 7-12 will continue 100% remote learning until Jan. 19, when hybrid instruction will resume.
Classes resume on Jan. 4, and students in grades K-6 will attend remote instruction to allow the schools and staff to make final preparations for the return to in-person instruction.
Under the hybrid model, students will attend in-person learning two days a week, with remote instruction occurring the other three days.
A letter sent to parents listed options for K-4 attendance as:
- Blended learning: Students will attend in-person school four days a week, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesdays will be remote with asynchronous lessons provided by the teachers.
The letter noted that learning models that bring more than 45% of the student population into the schools at one time dramatically reduce the ability to social distance students 6 feet apart in all areas of the school and on buses. Masks will be required at all times in school buildings and on buses, except when students are eating or drinking.
In the cafeteria, students will be separated at tables by plexiglass dividers so they can remove masks for lunch and breakfast. In some schools, alternative spaces may also be used for lunch and breakfast
- Remote Learning: Students can receive 100% remote instruction.
The fifth- and sixth-graders at the intermediate schools will have the same options for blended and remote instruction when they tentatively return four days a week on Jan. 19. Until then, they will follow the hybrid instruction model that includes two groups attending two days in-person and three days remote.
The district noted the plan could be modified depending on circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Trinity Area School District announced it will extend remote instruction an additional 10 days when school resumes.
Students will continue to participate in the remote instructional model from Jan. 4-15.
In a letter to parents, the district noted the 10 additional remote instructional days “will provide the best possible conditions for a safe return of students and staff K-12.”
The district said adequate staffing remains a challenge due to mandated quarantines, positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students, ill staff members, and quarantines due to holiday travel.
On Jan. 19, students in grades K-12 will return to the in-person instructional model.
Elementary students may attend school Monday through Friday in person, while students in grades 6-12 can resume in-person instruction four days a week, with Friday a remote learning day.
Students in the district’s cyber school can continue remote learning.
The Charleroi Area School District also has extended its virtual learning platform through Jan. 15.
The district, in a letter to parents, said changes to the learning model could be changed based on county and community conditions of the COVID-19 substantial transmission data.
“If the county remains at a substantial transmission level, Community Transmission Level, during the week of Jan. 11-15, we may be forced to extend the period of remote learning beyond our expected return goal of Tuesday, Jan. 19,” the letter said.