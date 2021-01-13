Washington Health System has begun administering the COVID-19 vaccine to local school nurses.
Among those to receive the first dose of the vaccine last week at Washington Hospital were three Canon-McMillan school nurses, Sue Vulcano, Nicole LoGreco-Joos, and Terry Green.
“We feel very fortunate to be able to continue providing care while ensuring our personal safety and the safety of those around us,” the nurses said in a joint statement. “The pandemic is out of control, and we need to do our part to help contain this deadly virus. In addition to wearing masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing, the vaccine is the responsible thing to do to end the epidemic.”
Health-care employees, such as school nurses, are eligible to get COVID-19 vaccinations in Pennsylvania as members of Group 1A.
Teachers and other school personnel who are considered “essential front-line workers” will be offered the vaccine when health systems begin distributing to phase 1B.
According to the state Health Department, 4,459 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 515 second doses have been administered in Washington County as of 12 p.m. Tuesday.