Canon-McMillan, Trinity Area and Washington school districts are hosting COVID-19 clinics, with UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, to vaccinate students who are 5 years of age and older, staff and community members in their districts.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.

n Canon-McMillan’s clinic will be held Dec. 1 from 3 to 6 pm at Canon-McMillan High School, 314 Elm St. Ext., Canonsburg.

To schedule an appointment, visit https://forms.office.com/r/WqnxCjBmPb and select “Canon-McMillan.”

n Washington School District’s clinic will be held Dec. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Washington High School, 201 Allison Ave., Washington.

To schedule an appointment, visit https://forms.office.com/r/WqnxCjBmPb and select “Washington.”

n Trinity Area School District’s clinic will be held Dec. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Trinity High School, 231 Park Ave., Washington.

To schedule an appointment, visit https://forms.office.com/r/WqnxCjBmPb and select “Trinity.”

A parent must be present for children under 18 to receive a vaccination. A consent form also must be completed.

Also, adults must bring identification, and should bring proof of insurance. There is no cost for the clinic.

