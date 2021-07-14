Local school districts are preparing for the 2021-22 school year, and while classrooms won’t look exactly like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic, they will more closely resemble pre-pandemic schools.
“I live in the community, and I see a lot of parents and kids, and the general feeling most people have, including myself, is there is a sense of excitement about returning to school, with the hopes of having a more normal year,” said Christopher Pegg, superintendent of Albert Gallatin Area School District in Fayette County.
School districts in Pennsylvania have until July 30 to submit a health and safety plan to the state Department of Education on how they plan to safely bring teachers and students back into the classroom.
While the health and safety plans vary, most schools are planning to return to in-person schooling five days a week in the fall, barring a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Under Albert Gallatin’s health and safety plan, which is slated for approval next week, the school district will continue to offer cyberschool for students who opt to learn remotely, or while they are in quarantine or if they test positive for COVID-19.
Canon-McMillan School District is among the school districts that will not offer a remote learning option.
One of the biggest differences between the 2020-21 school year and the upcoming one will likely involve face masks, which, for several school districts, are optional for students and staff.
In Pennsylvania, the state Department of Health lifted its face mask requirements, with some exceptions, on June 28 and suggested school districts follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance for wearing a mask – which has given the green light for students and staff who are vaccinated to go maskless, but recommends masks for those who are not fully vaccinated.
But that’s brought about some confusion. For example, children under 12 aren’t eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines.
“We will comply with CDC directives and mandates, and they’re saying students and staff who are vaccinated can go unmasked. But students under 12 can’t be vaccinated, so that leaves our hands tied,” said Connellsville School District Superintendent Dr. Joseph Bradley. “Our goal at Connellsville Area School District is to try to balance the CDC’s directives, which our health and safety plan says we’ll follow, with the needs and desires of our community.”
Heading into the fall, face coverings are optional for students and staff at Albert Gallatin, whether or not they are vaccinated, but Pegg said the policy could be changed if necessary.
At Trinity Area School District, which earlier this month approved its health and safety plan, wearing masks is optional for all students and staff unless mandated by the DOH, Gov. Tom Wolf, or another governing body.
In Greene County, Jefferson-Morgan School District’s health and safety plan, which is set to be approved on July 19, make face masks optional for students and staff.
“But if the plan needs to be modified, we have that ability,” said Joseph Orr, superintendent.
All Pennsylvania students are required to wear face coverings on school buses, under federal law.
The CDC recommends social distancing between students, so physical distancing guidelines will be in place in many school districts.
Schools plan to continue mitigation efforts they implemented at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re trying to get back to as much pre-pandemic as we can, but some mitigation efforts will likely be the new norm,” said Albert Gallatin’s Pegg. “With cleaning and disinfecting, the use of electrostatic sprayers, that also helped us with common colds, flus and viruses. We saw very little of that last year. It was kind of a silver lining. It’s a plus for the health and safety of the kids and staff, so we’ll keep doing that.”
Orr, too, noted the reduction in other illnesses, which he attributed to the increased cleaning, hand washing, and other mitigation strategies.
“We’ll keep doing a lot of those things that proved to be good anyway,” said Orr.
At the middle school and the high school, the bell schedule will be staggered to limit the number students in the hallway at the same time, and at the elementary school, students will remain in the classroom while teachers will move from classroom to classroom, Pegg said.
Orr said it’s important for the school district to be flexible as the school year progresses.
“We want to be as close to normal as we can, but we need to be cognizant to the health and safety of our students and staff,” said Orr. “And in order to do that, we need to be flexible.”