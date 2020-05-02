The Salvation Army is stepping up to help more families who are suffering from financial troubles during the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization is meeting the needs of children through its Love In A Backpack program, which provides between 1,600 to 2,000 bags of supplemental food at 10 Washington area schools where the school districts are serving emergency lunches.
Each child receives seven to 11 food items and a fun item, such as a mini beach ball, in the bag, which volunteers place in the trunk or back seat to provide no-contact delivery.
“It certainly has been a need. Last week, we handed out 860 bags at Trinity High School,” said Capt. Amber Imhoff. “We know kids are home more and they’re eating more.”
Additionally, the Salvation Army’s emergency food pantry is operating, and the nonprofit is delivering meals to senior citizens at two long-term living residences.
Imhoff said the Salvation Army’s biggest need is nonperishable foods, such as individual apple sauce, macaroni and cheese, oatmeal packets and sandwich crackers.
In addition, the nonprofit continues to process Dollar Energy applications for utility assistance.
The Salvation Army also is accepting donations as part of its fundraiser with the Washington County Community Foundation’s Close to Home Disaster and Relief Fund, which matches donations dollar for dollar up to $40,000 through May.
Chrome Federal Credit Union employees donated $1,500 for the fundraiser, and the credit union matched the donation.
Imhoff said she is grateful to the Salvation Army volunteers who have helped the organization carry out its work.
Among the volunteers are employees of Chrome, who assist with Love in a Backpack and other programs throughout the year.
Chrome has increased contributions to Salvation Army and has donated billboard space for the Salvation Army to promote its Close to Home fundraiser with the Community Foundation.
Bob Flanyak, president and CEO at Chrome, said, “We’re driven by helping people, and the people we help are in our community. It’s about being part of the community and giving back to the community. We hope other people and businesses do the same.”
Flanyak said the Salvation Army’s core values match Chrome’s values.
“We value being a good citizen, putting others first. Our values sync up very nicely,” he said.
To observe social distancing guidelines, the volunteers have split into smaller teams of fewer than 10 people to pack and deliver food.
Said Imhoff, “We are out fighting for good in our community. We’re praying for our community. We’re thankful to be able to serve alongside the school districts. We’re here to help.”
