Americans wary of traveling in an airplane or staying in a hotel amid the novel coronavirus pandemic have found another way to vacation this summer: RVs.
At Miley Truck Rental Inc. in Carnegie, which offers RVs rentals through Cruise America, business is booming.
“Typically, we’re busy now – this is the busy season from mid-May to mid-August – but it seems there’s more intensity right now. More people are renting units for more days. All of our (recreational vehicles) are going out and coming in, and turning around and going right back out again,” said Ben Miley, operations manager at Miley.
Cruise America sent an email to its dealers, including Miley, this week that said, “As many, if not all of you, have experienced, RV rental demand has skyrocketed, and the immediate and continued outlook for 2020 is very strong. The demand for RVs to supplement air and hotel vacations has increased fleet utilization throughout the balance of 2020 and maybe into 2021.”
RV rental company RVshare said in a statement that in May, bookings had increased 650%.
Amy Shoemaker, a retired nurse who cleans and disinfects the RVs at Miley, said the couples and families have steadily dropped by the shop to check out floor plans of the Class C vehicles, ask questions, and make sure the vehicle accommodates their travel needs.
Earlier this month, two families rented two RVs to drive to South Dakota. And last week, two co-workers rented an RV to drive to a worksite in Georgia, where they planned to stay until the job was completed.
People who have been sheltering in place want to get outside in a safe and responsible way.
“They’re social distancing, and they don’t have to stay in hotels,” said Miley.
Miley also attributed the spike in rentals to the easing of some restrictions, like campgrounds reopening. He said many customers are first-time renters, looking for safe alternatives to taking a vacation or visiting family.
With social distancing still recommended, Miley suggests RVs are the perfect alternative to flying and dealing with crowds at airports and on planes.
Those who own or rent an RV – be it a motor home or trailer – also can stock it with their own bedding and personal items, and can avoid restaurants.
More Americans are expected to travel by road this year, according to AAA – which is good news for the RV industry and for the Mileys, whose other auto-related businesses, including the mechanic shop, have slowed by COVID-19.
“It helps make up for the rest of the business that’s been slow. (The RV rentals) is a small part of the business, but it’s keeping us busy,” said Miley. “That’s why sometimes you’re glad you branch out into different things, because at least we have something that’s busy right now.”
