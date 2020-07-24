CHROME Federal Credit Union partnered with Vitalant for a community blood drive last week at CHROME FCU’s Racetrack Road branch that resulted in 51 donations. The donations will help more than 150 recipients in need of blood, with each donation having the potential to save as many as three lives. “We, along with Vitalant, were thrilled with the record turnout. The community and CHROME employees saw the need and quickly responded,” said Bob Flanyak, president and CEO of CHROME. Response from the community was so great that Vitalant needed to extend the hours to accommodate everyone who was interested in donating. “Many of us feel helpless during this pandemic,” said Kristen Lane, Vitalant spokeswoman. “Donating blood provides the opportunity to help patients in area hospitals, and literally save lives.” Among those who donated were Donna Farah, at right, and Patty Morrissey, above.
