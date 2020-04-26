How do you print a newspaper when nearly everyone is working from their homes instead of in the newsroom? In this time of a global pandemic, everyone is making changes to their daily lives. But how has the Observer-Reporter continued to print seven days a week?
The mandate came from the bosses in mid-March: anyone who could work from home should begin doing so and only go into the office when necessary. Media has been deemed an essential service by the state of Pennsylvania. Still, our staff is taking necessary precautions to ensure we’re keeping our readers and our employees safe while publishing vital information.
Morning: planning and writing
Production of every edition of the Observer-Reporter begins each morning as the reporters start their shifts, looking for sources and writing stories. The editorial team meets each weekday at 10 a.m. to coordinate coverage. Executive editor Liz Rogers heads these meetings to discuss daily assignments.
Rogers said that she was initially concerned how her team could work together while being physically so distant. A newsroom is a noisy, yet collaborative place.
“Thankfully, we have access to technology that enables us to meet and talk about the issues that are affecting our community. We use the Zoom video conferencing platform for daily meetings, and follow up with each other throughout the day via text message and email,” she said in a recent email interview.
After that meeting, Rogers keeps an electronic list of all the stories in progress. From there, reporters set to work on the articles for the next day’s paper. Since staff rarely conducts in-person interviews, reporters rely on other means of communication.
“Working from home and social distancing have complicated our news-gathering efforts, but having the ability to access sources via phone, text message, FaceTime and various other digital methods has enabled us to gather and disseminate real-time information our readers need right now,” Rogers said.
Staff writer Scott Beveridge said that those he’s interviewed have been “extra kind when I reach out to them and eager to add their voices to the story.”
Fellow staff writer Brad Hundt echoed that sentiment.
“Many of the people I’ve talked to are also working from home, so there’s a kind of ‘We’re all in this together’ spirit of camaraderie.”
As the day progresses, stories are written and edited, and new information continues to come in. This is normal for a newsroom, but in a time of COVID-19, creates an even faster-pace environment.
“With my workspace so conveniently located within my home, I do find myself jumping on my computer at all hours of the day to be sure I’ve not missed an important news release or update,” Rogers said. “Since our goal is to disseminate the news as quickly as possible, I feel compelled to constantly monitor email to be sure we are delivering the latest information that impacts our readers.”
Afternoon: editing and layout
About mid-afternoon, the editorial department’s night crew logs on to begin laying out the paper. This team is responsible for producing pages for the Observer-Reporter, the Herald-Standard, as well as weeklies The Almanac and the Greene County Messenger.
Candace Wolf heads up the team as night editor. From the very beginning, working from home presented significant hurdles.
“We’ve had major internet breakdowns, blips in Wi-Fi service, power outages, you name it. I have one employee who has been able to complete several of his shifts courtesy of his household generator,” Wolf said.
Her staff usually is in constant communication about the status of pages and stories throughout the evening.
“We have twice-a-shift conference calls and send each other texts when pages are done and ready to be edited. My assistant and I joke that we talk more now than we did when we were working next to each other in the office,” Wolf said.
Keeping up the pace when every day feels like election night or Friday night football – events known in our industry for late hours, last-minute stories and stress to finish before press time – can be tough to maintain. But Wolf has made changes to ensure her staff is always supported.
“I modified our weekly schedule to ensure more continuity with the team and, therefore, the newspapers we produce. My assistant and I work every day for five to six hours – I start the shift, and he ends it, kind of like passing the baton in a race to deadline,” she said.
Much of the work the paginators do is hidden, even in regular times. But these people work hard and are the last line of defense before the pages are finalized and sent off to the printer in Wheeling.
“Our jobs are more difficult during these challenging times because we feel a real obligation to get the most important stories to our readers. We don’t get a break from pandemic news. We can’t turn the channel. Our job is to present these difficult stories, numbers and reports in a clear, concise and reader-friendly way. We definitely feel essential.”
Evening: printing and delivery
Between 10 and 11 p.m., the Observer-Reporter is sent off to the printer, where it awaits collection from our circulation department so it can be delivered to customers.
Bridget Vilenica, circulation director, manages delivery and customer service staff members. Her staff is taking precautions in the preparation and delivery of each newspaper, as well as practicing social distancing while loading and unloading delivery trucks. And that shows no signs of stopping.
“We have no plans to stop delivery,” Vilenica said. “It is our goal to have every newspaper delivered every day to anyone who requests it.”
The Observer-Reporter, to keep our staff and public safe, closed the office to walk-in traffic. But that doesn’t mean customers can’t get issues with delivery resolved. We’re still answering the phones and checking our email to assist with any needs.
Paying the bills: advertising
Through all of the daily hubbub, there’s our advertising department, headed up by director Carole DeAngelo. Each of her representatives has needed to adapt quickly to an ever-changing business climate.
“In the advertising department, we want to be a resource for all local businesses, large and small. We are here to help you now, and once this crisis has concluded,” she said.
To that end, Ogden Inc., the parent company of the Observer-Reporter, has created a grant program for companies that are directly affected by COVID-19. For more information and to apply, visit ogdennews.com/community-grant.
“We are here for you. We are all in this together. We have to realize that we are all affected, and we can help each other. We want our clients and the community as a whole to recognize that we care about them and their well-being.”
And then, we wake up and do it all over again, seven days a week, to get the Observer-Reporter to your paper box or email inbox, a responsibility all of us here take very seriously.
