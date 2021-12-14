Local school districts have grappled with a key component of their COVID-19 mitigation efforts in the wake of last week’s ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to toss out a statewide mask mandate for schools.
Canon-McMillan, Laurel Highlands, Central Greene and several other school districts notified parents before the start of this school week that face masks would not be required moving forward beginning Monday.
Washington, Peters Township and Bentworth students and staff will continue to wear face masks inside school district buildings.
Canon-McMillan released a letter Sunday saying it will revert to its original health and safety plan it adopted, which called for face masks for students and staff to be optional.
Masks will still be mandatory on buses and other school transportation services because it is a federal mandate.
The school district did encourage people to wear face masks, citing the climbing COVID-19 cases and high transmission rates in Washington County.
“Please be reminded, COVID cases and COVID transmission rates are high in our region and although masks are optional, we encourage everyone to continue to wear them,” the letter stated.
Laurel Highlands School District in Fayette County also announced mask-wearing is optional for staff and students.
It acknowledged in a letter wearing masks reduces the spread of the coronavirus, noting, “please be aware that masking in school settings minimizes the spread of COVID, particularly in settings where individuals and students are not vaccinated, and allows for reduced quarantining to keep individual students and staff in school.”
The letter also said, although the mask requirement was eliminated, it “does not change how schools respond to COVID cases in schools, address outbreaks, or report data to the PA Department of Health.”
Peters Township sent a letter to families stating, “In the absence of a state mandate, the district’s Health and Safety Plan remains in effect.”
The school board will meet Jan. 10 to review its plan.
The mask mandates became a contentious topic at local school board meetings during the fall, with parents against masks arguing it should be their choice to decide if their children should wear one, while those in favor of masks said they worried about their children's health.
Dr. Ned Keyter, a pediatrician with AHN Pediatrics, said he would advise school districts who aren’t requiring the wearing of masks to strongly encourage students and staff to do so anyway.
“We are still very much in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we should be all continuing to use all our layers of protection,” said Ketyer. “Everyone should get vaccines and get boosters, everyone should wear a mask in a crowded indoor space to protect themselves and protect others from a nasty and dangerous virus."
Avella Area School District Superintendent Cyril Walther said the school district strongly recommends the use of face coverings, but will not require it in school buildings.
The state Supreme Court announced its decision to remove the masking mandate Friday, upholding a lower court decision that the masking mandate, which also applies to child care facilities, is not valid because it was imposed by Gov. Tom Wolf’s acting health secretary, Alison Beam, in August without legal authorization.
The decision comes as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths rise in Southwestern Pennsylvania amid the most recent surge.
It is now up to school districts and schools to determine whether or not to require face masks. Here is a list of school districts’ policies as of Monday.
Washington County
Avella:
- Masks are optional for students and staff. They are recommended.
Bentworth:
- Masks currently required.
Burgettstown:
- Face coverings are recommended, but not required.
Canon-McMillan:
- Masks are optional for students and staff.
- Charleroi: Face masks are optional for students and staff.
Chartiers-Houston:
- Face masks are optional for students and staff.
McGuffey:
- Facemasks are optional for students and staff.
Peters Township:
- Masks are required for students and staff inside school buildings.
Ringgold:
- Face masks will be optional for students and staff.
Trinity:
- Face masks are optional for students and staff.
Washington:
- Masks are required for students and staff inside school buildings.
Fayette County
Albert Gallatin
- : reverted to its original health and safety plan, so masks are optional. It will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss its health and safety plan.
Frazier:
- Masks are optional for students and staff.
Laurel Highlands:
- Masks are optional for students and staff.
Southmoreland:
- Masks are optional.
Uniontown:
- Masks are optional for students and staff inside school buildings.
Greene County
Central Greene:
- Masks are optional for students and staff.
Jefferson-Morgan:
- Masks are optional for students and staff.
West Greene: Masks are optional for staff and students.