The state Public Utility Commission chairman signed an emergency order Friday prohibiting terminations of all electric, natural gas, water, wastewater, telecommunication and stream utility terminations.
The moratorium will remain in place for the length of the COVID-19 disaster proclamation issued by Gov. Tom Wolf. Service terminations will only be permitted in the event of a safety emergency.
“I believe that issuance of an emergency order is appropriate under the unique circumstances,” said PUC Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille. “It is beyond argument that the provision of public utility service is necessary for the safety of the public. This is especially the case under the current challenges that resulted in the Proclamation of a pandemic emergency.”
The PUC’s website, www.puc.pa.gov, contains additional information.
Pennsylvania American Water had already placed a moratorium on shutting off water service during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company planned to restore water service to those whose service had been previously shut off.
“The restoration may take some time, but we will work as quickly and safely as possible,” the company noted in a release.
The Authority of the Borough of Charleroi (ABC) also announced it would suspend shutoffs moving forward.
“Given the critical importance of cleanliness and personal hygiene as the first barrier to preventing the spread of COVID-19, ABC will have a moratorium on new water shutoffs for all residential customers,” ABC noted in a release.
