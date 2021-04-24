Around this time last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of many treasured high school traditions, including proms.
School districts have resumed in-person learning and sports activities, and now, most high schools are moving ahead with prom – even though it will look different from proms in the past, with mask wearing and social distancing rules.
Local area high schools are considering a range of options, from hosting small, on-campus events to holding parties off-site.
Canon-McMillan High School, for instance, will hold its prom outdoors at Canonsburg Memorial Stadium on June 7, with no guests outside the district permitted.
Plans include a grand march, a dance floor and disc jockey for dancing, games and activities, and dinner will be provided by several food trucks and an ice cream truck.
Washington High School’s prom will take place on June 2 at the George Washington Hotel, with Wash High students only allowed.
Peters Township High School will hold prom, for seniors and their guests only, on May 21 at Heinz Field. The night will include a disc jockey and arcade games, stadium seating, and unlimited access to stadium food.
“We’re very excited to be able to provide this for our kids. It’s a well-deserved opportunity for them to hang out with classmates and have time together as a class,” said Shelly Belcher, Peters Township communications coordinator. “It’s heartwarming that the juniors are so excited to plan a prom for their friends even though they’re not allowed to attend, because they’re aware of the seniors who didn’t get to have a prom last year and they want it to be a special day.”
Belcher said students will be required to follow safety protocol, including wearing masks, noting that graduation is scheduled for two weeks after prom.
“Because we’ll have so many things going on, and the kids will be spaced apart at different locations, they won’t be congregating in large groups,” said Belcher said. “It’s a great venue.”
Jacob Kubacki, a senior at Fort Cherry High School, said he has been looking forward to prom “since I was a kid.”
He and his girlfriend, Hannah Smith, a junior at Canon-McMillan High School, will attend Fort Cherry’s prom on May 26 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Southpointe.
“I have been looking forward to this for years now. It’s definitely going to be a fun night with my girlfriend and my friends,” said Kubacki. “I’m happy that my school wants to actually have something. We didn’t have a normal school year, so this is something special for us. I am looking forward to it, since a lot of the senior activities were canceled (this year).”
After missing out on football games, homecoming and other events, Smith is looking forward to the chance to spend a special night out.
She picked up her perfect prom dress a couple of weeks ago and has made appointments to get her hair and nails done.
“I think this will be a special time for both of us. For me, it’s a dream come true to get to go to prom, especially during COVID,” said Smith. “Since a lot of the other activities in both of our schools have been canceled or changed, it’s going to be more special for us.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has not issued guidance specific to proms, but deputy press secretary Maggie Barton advised schools to follow event and gathering limitations issued by the DOH.
Barton also said that measures the DOH has encouraged – social distancing, wearing a mask, washing hands, and, for people ages 16 and older, getting vaccinated – are important to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In Greene County, Waynesburg Central High School prom-goers will head to Lakeside Venues in McClellandtown on May 15, where the school’s prom has been held in past years. The traditional grand march, though, has been canceled.
Albert-Gallatin High School in Fayette county will hold prom on May 21 at Lakeside Venues. Assistant Superintendent Lara Bezjak said the venue, which includes a ballroom, outdoor amenities and picturesque grounds, meets DOH and Centers for Disease Control guidelines for gatherings, and students are required to follow safety protocols.
And Frazier High School will hold its prom on April 30 at Southpointe Golf Club, where it was slated to be held last year before being canceled.
“We’re trying to give our students the opportunity to attend prom safely and enjoy a special event,” said Frazier Superintendent Dr. William Henderson. “I’m proud of how the students have handled this year. We want them to be able to celebrate.”