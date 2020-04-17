Printscape Inc., a printing company in Robinson Township, recently began making face shields to help equip health-care workers responding to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Printscape was tapped to assemble 500,000 face shields for a plastics manufacturer that is producing more than 5 million face shields.
The plexiglass shields cover the front of the face and are designed to provide an extra layer of protection when worn with face masks by health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Printscape general manager Darin Smith, a Washington resident, said, “Once we figured out we could assemble the masks at our facility, there was no question we wanted to help.”
“We want to do our part. We’re trying to help the people on the front lines stay safe,” said Smith.
It also enables the company’s employees to continue earning a paycheck. Volunteers also are helping to assemble the face shields.
The company adheres to social distancing measures throughout the assembly process.
Printscape is set to produce about 7,500 face shields a day.
The shields will be distributed to health-care workers in area hospitals, nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.