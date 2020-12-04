Presbyterian SeniorCare Network is using a new technology device that uses UV light to inactivate COVID-19 in the air to help in its fight to prevent the spread of the virus.
The network purchased 11 Nanowave Air machines from Dynamics Inc., a Cheswick company, which, the company said, inactivates 99% of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
“We’re pleased to have been able to collaborate early with Dynamics in our ongoing pursuit of new technologies and evidence-based practices that can heighten our precautionary and infection control measures, especially during this pandemic,” said Susan Dachille, SeniorCare’s COVID-19 task force leader, in a news release.
Dynamics announced its Nanowave technology has also successfully inactivated Staphylococcus bacteria in fast-moving air, and inactivation rates have been developed for the pathogens that cause the common cold, staph infection, influenza, and tuberculosis, among others, according to the news release.
Presbyterian SeniorCare placed its first two machines in two employee breakrooms at the Willows skilled nursing center on the Oakmont campus Nov. 25.
According to Dachille, the break rooms are used at assigned intervals throughout the day by staff members. Staff is screened each day before going to their shifts, and social distancing and other precautions are enforced, but employees need to take off their masks when eating or drinking.
“We know that masking is one of the primary precautions in terms of helping to deter the spread of the virus by asymptomatic persons. So in an abundance of caution, we decided to use the Nanowave devices in the break rooms, since it’s the one area where masking cannot be 100% of the time,” said Dachille.
The machine’s fans move air through the device in under 2,000th of a second.
The other machines will be used in other break rooms in the network’s Oakmont and Verona communities.
The units, which weigh about 8 pounds, are portable, and can be moved to other locations.