PONY Baseball and Softball Inc., remains hopeful that its players will get their time at-bat this summer. There is, however, no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic is threatening youth leagues across the globe.
PONY recently announced that it recommends each of its baseball and softball teams and leagues implement a temporary suspension of all activities until at least May 1. The organization had originally shut down all activities through April 6.
“We understand that the COVID-19 pandemic is a fluid situation and each state has implemented varying degrees of social distancing, quarantine or complete lockdown. We ask for your patience and understanding as these are uncertain times,” PONY said in a press release.
“The PONY International Board of Directors and staff feel that it is in the best interest of our volunteers and participant families to delay the implementation of the PONY season. If your league chooses to continue to operate in its local community, then we strongly encourage you to seek the counsel of your state government, community municipalities, parks and recreation, public health departments and local school districts.”
PONY is recommending that leagues extend their their regular seasons. PONY will waive a 12-game minimum for tournament participation.
No decision has been made about the PONY all-star tournament seasons, which includes the Pony League World Series scheduled for Aug. 7-12 in Washington.
However, PONY did announce that all Asia Pacific Zone tournaments have been canceled. Asia Pacific Zone representatives have dominated the Pony League World Series recently, winning the championship four times in the last five years.
“Due to the proliferation of the COVID-19 throughout the Asia Pacific Zone we have decided to cancel all 2020 Asia Pacific Zone tournaments,” PONY president Abraham Key said in a release. “The safety of our players, their families and our host countries is foremost in our minds. We are working on contingency plans for Asia Pacific Zone participation in our 2020 World Series events.”
PONY had earlier announced that all European Zone tournaments had been canceled because of the pandemic.
