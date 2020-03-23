The waiting game continues for many high school athletes in Pennsylvania.
The PIAA announced Monday that its remaining winter championships, which includes basketball and Class AA swimming, will “continue to be on hold” while the start of spring sports seasons will be pushed back another two weeks.
The announcement came following Gov. Wolf ordering schools throughout the state to close for two weeks as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise. Wolf added stay-at-home orders for seven counties, including Allegheny.
“No date has been determined to re-start any sports activities at this time,” the PIAA’s release said. “PIAA will continue to receive information from the Governor’s office, the Department of Health and the Department of Education to provide updated information.”
