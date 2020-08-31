Peters Township High School is closing through Friday following a second confirmed case of COVID-19 and two other presumed positive cases within the past week.
Additionally, one person at Peters Township Middle School and one person at McMurray Elementary School are presumed positive for COVID-19.
Those schools remain open for in-person instruction because only one case at each school has been reported.
The school district notified families on Monday that, following guidance from the state Department of Health and the Department of Education, the high school will close for four days, starting Tuesday.
All high school students will attend classes remotely for the rest of the week.
All three cases are not related to in-school transmission, and those who tested positive or are presumed positive will not return to school until they complete COVID-19 isolation procedures.
A statement issued by Dr. Michael Fisher, assistant superintendent and pandemic coordinator, said, “As is our practice, we are working with the health department and are taking all recommended steps to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”
The impacted areas of the schools will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.
Students and staff who are considered close contacts – any individual within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes – will be contacted by the Department of Health or a district designee.
In-person instruction will resume at the high school on Sept. 8.
If a second case is confirmed at the middle school or elementary school before Sept. 14, the schools could close for up to five days.
Fall classes began at Peters Township a week ago.
In the statement, Fisher said the district “is closely monitoring this situation and will notify staff and families if any additional actions need to be taken in the near future.”
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.