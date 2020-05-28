The number of COVID-19 cases climbed above 70,000 Thursday, a day before the state allows more nonessential businesses to reopen.
Pennsylvania added 625 new cases, taking the total to 70,042, the state health department said.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Health Secretary Rachel Levine said.
The novel coronavirus has killed 5,373 people statewide since late March, a number that increased Thursday by 103.
Another positive case was added in Washington County, where five people have died and 139 have tested positive for the virus, the state said. Greene County’s case count has stabilized at 27.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.