Pennsylvania has reported 1,857 new COVID-19 cases, the second-highest single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic. This report comes only days after officials said the commonwealth was seeing a “fall resurgence" of the coronavirus.
The numbers released Saturday by the Pennsylvania health department are exceeded only by the 1,989 cases reported April 9 and bring the statewide total to almost 181,000. Nine new deaths were reported, bringing the total deaths associated with the virus to 8,466.
On Wednesday, state health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Pennsylvania is more prepared for such an influx than it was in the spring, citing a contact tracing program, more personal protective equipment supplies and enough hospital beds available.
The majority of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Washington County reported an additional 31 cases, bringing its total to 1,625. Greene County had two new cases and Fayette County reported an additional six cases. Greene County’s total number of cases reported is 211 and Fayette County has logged 917.
Allegheny County reported a surge of 138 cases and now has 13,959 cases.
There were no deaths reported in Washington, Greene, Fayette or Allegheny counties.
