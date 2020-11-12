COVID-19 cases continue to rise daily in Pennsylvania.
For the third time in a week, the state set a daily record, with 4,711 cases reported Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The statewide total stands at 243,368.
The health department also announced 59 more deaths, including two in Washington County, one in Allegheny County, and six in Westmoreland County. There were no new deaths reported in Fayette.
The deaths bring the death toll to 9,145.
In Washington County, there were 57 new cases added, raising the total to 2,693. In Greene County, an additional dozen cases were reported. Fayette County saw another 33 cases, bringing the total number to 1,247. Allegheny County now has 18,339 coronavirus cases.
Hospitalizations, too, continue to surge, with 1,938 people hospitalized with the virus.