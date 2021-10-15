Pennsylvania has reached a milestone, with 70% of residents aged 18 and older fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Tom Wolf has announced.
As of Oct. 13, Pennsylvania vaccine providers have administered 13,135,136 COVID-19 vaccines.
“Now, 70% of Pennsylvania’s adults have accepted their responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 and most importantly keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” Wolf said. “This milestone is critical to protect those not yet eligible for the vaccine, like our children under 12 years of age.”
Pennsylvania currently ranks 7th nationally in first doses administered.
“To everyone who has gotten vaccinated, thank you,” said Wolf. “For those not yet vaccinated, please consider joining us in doing your part. Visit a vaccine provider as soon as possible. Vaccines are safe and effective, and the one scientifically proven way to stop the spread of this deadly virus.”
Locally, 65.7% of the eligible population in Washington County has been fully vaccinated, while in Fayette County, 59.8% of those eligible are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 Data Tracker. In Greene County, fewer than half the eligible population – 48.7% – has gotten fully vaccinated.
Washington County has seen 16 COVID deaths in the past seven days, including three new deaths reported on Wednesday, while Fayette County has reported 10 deaths over that time span, including three on Wednesday.
Additionally, average daily cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations have increased in Washington and Fayette counties over a 14-day period, while cases have fallen in Greene County over the same time span.
Through Oct. 13, Fayette County has reported 371 COVID-19 deaths, while Washington County has recorded 375 deaths.
In Pennsylvania, there were 5,012 new COVID cases and 170 new deaths. More than 3,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 678 in the ICU.