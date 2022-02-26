Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter on Friday said Pennsylvania is “moving in the right direction” in the COVID-19 pandemic, noting coronavirus cases are at the lowest point since August 2021 and are continuing to fall, along with hospitalizations and mortality rates.
Klinepeter said COVID-19 vaccinations, therapeutics, testing, and public health infrastructure make it possible for the commonwealth “to move into the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday was 27% lower than on Feb. 14, and cases continue to plummet.
“Despite this progress, COVID-19 is not going away, but Pennsylvania is well-positioned with the tools, knowledge and resources that we have to prioritize prevention in everyday life and manage future outbreaks when they occur,” said Klinepeter.
Vaccines are widely available to everyone ages 5 and older, and remain the best defense against the virus, Klinepeter said.
“Aside from vaccinations, we know the key to transition will be a strong public health infrastructure that can support our needs as we move into the next phase of our response and recovery,” which includes providing support systems to hospitals and long-term care facilities, expanded testing, and vaccine and booster outreach.
“We’ve all learned valuable lessons from the pandemic,” Klinepeter said.
Specifically, she said the commonwealth has built up a strategic stockpile of PPE, has implemented a testing infrastructure that includes testing for schools and long-term care facilities, and made investments in hospitals and health-care workforce.
“However, moving forward doesn’t mean ignoring COVID-19. We can make smart decisions guided by public health research to keep ourselves, our loved ones and our communities safer,” she said.