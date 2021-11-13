Two pediatricians from eastern Pennsylvania joined Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson Friday for a Facebook Live conversation about the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
The question-and-answer session was part of the Department of Health’s Vax Facts series, aimed to offer Pennsylvania residents relevant and accurate information.
Johnson reiterated that the pediatric Pfizer vaccine is safe, and is highly effective – about 91% – at protecting children against COVID-19-related illness, hospitalization, and death.
“Vaccinating children against COVID-19 is the best way to keep families and communities healthy and safe, while also keeping schools safe and open for in-person learning,” said Johnson. “To parents with a child age 5 and older, I encourage you to get them vaccinated and give your child the power to safely learn, play and be a kid.”
The panel encouraged parents to sign up their 5- to 11-year-old children for the pediatric vaccine, in order to protect them from the virus and serious illness, including MIS-C (multisystem inflammatory syndrome), long COVID, or death.
Dr. Swathi Gowtham, of Danville, Montour County, acknowledged that children aren’t as likely as other groups to get seriously ill from COVID, but noted, “Pediatric COVID always gets dismissed … but we have seen the devastating effects that COVID can have on children.”
According to Gowtham, around 600 American children have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
“In any other year, that would be news,” she said, also noting the 5- to- 11-year-old age group has experienced the highest number of MIS-C cases.
“The approval of the COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5 through 11 assures that these children can now be offered the same level of protection against COVID-19 that has been offered to older children and adults,” said Gowtham, a specialist in pediatric infectious diseases.
Dr. Trude Haecker, who practices in Philadelphia, said the vaccine “provides the best protection we have against this virus,” and is a tool for getting children back in the classroom, where they need to be.
“The pandemic has taken a toll not only on the physical health of children, but also on their social, developmental, and emotional health,” she said.
The panelists asked parents who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine to talk with their pediatricians, whose priority is their children’s health.
“Really, go back to your pediatrician, talk to them, ask questions,” said Haecker.