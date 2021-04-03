Thanks to the efforts of a nonprofit organization called Washington Pa.’s Operation Give Back, 13 children recently received Easter baskets.
The brightly colored baskets wrapped in cellophane and tied with a colorful ribbon contained a variety of goodies, including candy, plastic eggs, toys, a soft and cuddly stuffed animal, and children’s books.
Six of the baskets were given to children who recently lost a parent; two went to Girl Scouts; three were donated to the Salvation Army to distribute; and two were given to the children of a waitress struggling to make ends meet.
Operation Give Back is a grassroots, all-volunteer organization founded by Washington High School graduates James Madison and Diontae Walker, and Marci Rubenstein.
The charity, which launched in November, is dedicated to helping those in the city of Washington who are in financial need or who have faced hardships.
“Our goal is helping this community. Anytime anyone reaches out to us to help or to participate in something for the community, our goal is to hear those needs and then to assist,” said Rubenstein.
Individuals and companies donated to the baskets, which were put together by Operation Give Back and its volunteers, and then distributed locally to children who otherwise might not experience the joy that an Easter basket brings.
Since it started, Operation Give Back has also distributed hams and turkeys during the holiday and donated about $1,000 in Christmas gifts to families within the city of Washington.
“This is a wonderful community, and we can do great things together,” said Rubenstein. “Everybody is important and everyone can contribute in some way. As we lift each other up, we all make each other better. We’re looking to be a light in the community.”
Operation Give Back is working on its next project, to provide coffee and donuts for veterans to thank them for their service.