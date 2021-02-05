State Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-Washington, is asking for the Pennsylvania National Guard to help with the commonwealth’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
O’Neal last week proposed a bill asking Gov. Tom Wolf to use the National Guard set up a mass vaccination site in each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties within 45 days of the bill becoming law.
Additionally, the bill calls for the National Guard to support local health officials by securing and transporting the vaccine.
O’Neal noted the National Guard has been mobilized in other states to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations and believes Pennsylvania, which ranks near the bottom of states in the percentage of vaccines administered, should turn to the Guard, too.
“The Guard has the infrastructure, human capital and logistics to support an efficient, timely vaccination program,” said O’Neal. “Throughout the pandemic, Guard units have conducted tests, sanitized facilities, provided logistical support, and delivered meals and personal protective equipment. It only makes sense to add these duties.”
O’Neal believes using the National Guard would especially help rural communities set up clinics.
The bill is expected to pass the full House this week, and will then go to the Senate.