The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional death due to COVID-19 in Washington County Thursday.
This comes after several days in which no new deaths were reported in the county due to the coronavirus. It now brings the county's cumulative death toll to 277.
The state health department also reported one new death in Westmoreland County, which brings its total since the start of the pandemic to 712. Allegheny County logged six new deaths for a total of 1,832 since March 2020. No new deaths were recorded in either Fayette or Greene counties.
Across the state, 42 new deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 for an overall total of 25,327. In addition, there were an additional 4,746 additional positive cases, for a total of 1,059,044. There are also 2,425 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 484 are in intensive care units. Most of the hospitalized patients are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients in that age range, according to the state health department.
In the last 24 hours, Washington County added 72 additional cases, for a total of 15,638. Greene County added eight new cases. Since the start of the pandemic, it has seen 2,958 cases. There were 32 additional cases in Fayette County, bringing its total to 11,535, and 130 additional cases were recorded in Westmoreland County, for a total of 30,135. There were 379 new cases in Allegheny County, for a 13-month total of 88,952.