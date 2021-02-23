The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional death due to COVID-19 in Washington County Monday, bringing the county’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 257.
No additional deaths were reported in Fayette or Greene counties, which have seen 260 and 32 deaths, respectively, since last March. Fayette County recorded five new cases, bringing its total to 10,311, and Greene reported two new cases. Its total number of positive cases over the last 11 months is now 2,622.
Washington County’s total number of cases increased by 10 to 13,544.
In Allegheny County, no new deaths were reported, but 374 additional cases were reported, bringing its total to 74,976. Across Pennsylvania, 23,614 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
While the 14-day moving average of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 is lower than it was in late December, the current average is just below where it was during the springtime peak last May. The statewide positivity rate between Feb. 12 and Feb. 18 was 6.5%.