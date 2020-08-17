Washington County had one new coronavirus death over the weekend, the state Department of Health reported Sunday, bringing its total to 17 since March.
Statewide, there are 7,468 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 23 since Friday. Positive cases grew by 1,510 during the same period, and now number 124,460, the department said.
“As the state has put in place targeted mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
“Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge,” she said.
Washington County saw 12 more positive cases over the weekend, bringing the county case count to 903.
In neighboring Allegheny County, the total case count climbed by 151, for a total of 9,433. That county also saw four new weekend deaths, bringing its death toll to 288.
Greene County added three new cases and no new deaths over the weekend, while Fayette saw 15 new cases and no new deaths.
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
