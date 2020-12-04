Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Observer-Reporter business office will be closed to the public until further notice, effective immediately.
The newspaper will continue to be published and conduct business as usual via telephone and email. Customer service concerns should be directed to 724-222-2201 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To place a classified ad, legal notice, memoriam or lifestyle announcement – such as a wedding, engagement, anniversary or birthday – call 724-222-0303. To place an obituary, email orobits@observer-reporter.com. To submit a classified, visit https://observer-reporter.com/ and click on “Classifieds” in the navigation bar at the top of the page.