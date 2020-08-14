Nurses in Southwestern Pennsylvania held a virtual town hall Wednesday to voice their concerns to legislators about what they say is inaction regarding COVID-19 that is placing communities – and health care workers – in jeopardy.
They also requested having a voice in decisions regarding how to safely navigate through the pandemic.
It was one of a series of virtual town halls being held by Nurses of Pennsylvania, a grassroots movement of nurses, and Nurse Alliance of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania.
“It is our responsibility to advocate for the people we care for,” said Michelle Boyle, a nurse in Pittsburgh. “During a pandemic, that means we advocate for our entire community,” Boyle said, who noted that elected officials are failing to talk with nurses about what is needed to safely navigate through a pandemic.
During Nurses Week in May, Nurses of Pennsylvania introduced the Nurse Plan for Pennsylvania’s Recovery. The plan outlines what nurses need to be able to care for their patients and communities while protecting themselves and their coworkers.
It calls for adequate personal protective equipment; widespread rapid coronavirus testing and contact tracing; paid sick time for every essential worker; and a seat at the table where recovery plans are being made.
A group of legislators joined the town hall call, and some voiced support for the Nurse Plan for Recovery.
Across the state, at least 27 lawmakers, including state Rep. Pam Snyder from Greene County and Sen. Pam Iovino, whose district includes Peters Township, have signed on to support the plan, or taken action to support proposed policies.
“Nurses are the backbone of the health care industry. I support the Nurses Recovery Plan because it’s imperative that we listen and react to the needs of nurses that are on the front lines in our hospitals and nursing homes every day,” Snyder said in an email. “Making sure nurses have enough PPE, workplace protections, and a seat at the table when hospitals and nursing homes are making decisions is imperative to their safety, and for the quality care of their patients.”
Additionally, Gov. Tom Wolf and state Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine put together an executive order addressing key concerns for hospital safety and accountability called for in the plan.
But the nurses said many legislators are ignoring the steps needed to equip health care workers and communities with the tools to contain and control the pandemic.
The town halls, they said, provide a chance for their elected representatives to listen to them about what is needed to help in recovery.
“None of us became nurses thinking we would need to also become a political force, but we’re trained to advocate for our patients,” said Myra Taylor, an Allegheny County nurse. “That’s what we do, and right now, to take care of our patients, we need legislators to listen to us.”
