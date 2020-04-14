The coronavirus pandemic has upended children’s lives.
Schools are closed, and classes are being taught online. Because of social distancing, they can’t see their friends, play sports, or go to graduation and prom.
In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic itself is causing anxiety and worry for children.
To help children cope during these uncertain times, Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski has written “Nonnie Talks About Quarantine.”
Parents can use the book, aimed at children in grades three through eight, to help facilitate discussions with their children about the emotions they are feeling and how to handle them.
“Sometimes when it comes to these situations, an adult doesn’t address it, not because they don’t want to want to talk about it but because they don’t know how,” said Podgurski.
“Nonnie Talks About Quarantine” is the 10th book in the Nonnie series that promotes connection between adults and young people one topics including race, birth, disability and sex and trauma.
Podgurski wrote the book – illustrated by artist Alice Burroughs – in 10 days in response to children’s concerns about the worldwide pandemic. The e-book is available to download for free at https://www.maryjopodgurski.com/nonnie-talks-about-quarantine.
“This is in response to what’s happening and how it’s affecting them,” said Podgurski. “I’m talking to kids a lot, and they want to talk about this quarantine thing. They’re not happy, they’re scared, some are even a little depressed.”
The book discusses novel coronavirus through the experiences of Tamika and Alex, whose stepmother and mother are nurses. In chapters, which don’t have to be read sequentially and include interactive activities, the book discusses viruses, social distancing, immuno-compromised people and other topics.
Podgurski has operated Common Ground Teen Center since 2008. When the center closed March 16 because of the worldwide pandemic, Podgurski organized twice-a-day Zoom meetings with youngsters.
The 3 p.m. Zoom meeting is usually spent talking with children. The 7 p.m. Zoom chat has themes including a writers’ night and book club discussion, Dungeons & Dragons, movie night and featured speakers.
Common Ground will host a virtual workshop at 7 p.m. April 22 called Corona Connections, an open discussion for parents about coping with the pandemic. Pre-registration is required.
“Ultimately, what I’m concerned about is mental health for these kids. Physical isolation is fine, social isolation is not OK. They need a person to acknowledge their emotions are up and down – they’re happy then scared and frustrated and then happy again. And an adult’s responsibility is to comfort and nurture young people,” Podgurski said.
For information on any Zoom meeting, as well as the workshop, email Podgurski at podmj@healthyteens.com.
