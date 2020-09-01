No new deaths caused by COVID-19 were reported Monday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There were, however, an additional 521 positive cases recorded across the commonwealth, bringing the statewide total since March to 134,025, with 7,673 reported deaths.
There were 12 additional cases in Washington County, bringing its total to 1,054. There was one additional case in Greene. Since March, the county has seen 140 cases. Fayette County added three new cases, for a total of 692.
Allegheny County recorded 37 more cases Monday, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 10,347. Allegheny’s numbers have been yo-yoing in recent days, with 14 positive cases being reported one day, and 99 on another.
Meanwhile, the Department of Health reported Monday that nine Walmart drive-thru and COVID-19 testing locations in Pennsylvania will have a modified testing schedule this week. However, the Walmart location in West Brownsville, as well as the Walmart in Uniontown, will maintain the same schedule this week, offering testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The other Walmart stores, including those in Beaver Falls and Cranberry Township, will be modifying their schedules because Quest Diagnostics, the laboratory test provider that is scheduling and processing the tests, is switching to a different online scheduling tool. During and after the transition, commonwealth residents will be able to schedule testing through the Quest Diagnostics website at appointment.questdiagnostics.com/patient/confirmation. The tests are being provided at no cost to Pennsylvanians.
