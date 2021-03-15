The death toll from the COVID-19 virus remained at 268 in Washington County, as no new deaths were reported in the county by the state Department of Health as of noon Sunday.
One death was reported in Greene County, raising the total number of deaths from the virus to 25. In Fayette and Allegheny counties, two deaths were recorded, raising the totals to 273 and 1,769 deaths, respectively.
No deaths were reported in Westmoreland County, where the number of people who have died from COVID-19 remains at 688.
The state reported 2,840 new cases, taking the total to 964,296.
Washington County saw 51 new cases, bringing its total to 14,163. Greene County reported six new cases, taking its total to 2,733, while Fayette County’s case-count grew by 29, raising its cumulative total to 10,734 cases.