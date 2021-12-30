Nine new COVID-19 deaths in Washington County were reported by the state Department of Health on Wednesday.
To date, 512 people in the county have died from COVID-19.
The county saw an additional 263 positive cases of COVID, bringing the total number of coronavirus infections to 34,682.
In Fayette County, there were six new COVID deaths, bringing the death toll to date to 533.
With 64 new positive cases of the virus reported, the county’s total number of positive cases reached 22,754.
In Greene County, there were 18 new cases reported, and the total number of deaths remains at 79.
Meanwhile, the DOH announced that York and Scranton-based hospitals and emergency services will receive “strike teams” provided by the federal government “to relieve some pressure on the health system so there is the capacity to treat people who need hospital care,” said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency director Randy Padfield.
One of the goals is to increase general medical and surgical beds for COVID-19 positive patients and additional staff to work with current hospital staff. Acute care capacity will be increased by opening approximately 20 additional acute care beds between the locations.