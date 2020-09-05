Nine new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Washington County Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, bringing the county’s total since March to 1,117 cases.
After seeing five new cases on Thursday, Greene County held steady at 145 cases. Fayette County logged an additional two cases, bringing its number of cases to 705. There were no new deaths in any of the three counties.
There were 92 additional cases added in Allegheny County, bringing its total since March to 10,549, with five new deaths. Across Pennsylvania, there were 891 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 137,662.
On Friday, the Wolf administration reminded Pennsylvanians that they should wear masks and avoid large gatherings over the Labor Day weekend. Mass gatherings, as defined by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, are gatherings of more than 25 or more people indoors and 250 or more outdoors.
“COVID-19 knows no bounds – it doesn’t respect county or state lines and it certainly doesn’t take a holiday, so it is important that we remind our neighbors to stay safe over the long weekend as COVID-19 remains a threat in our communities,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Pennsylvanians should refrain from attending large gatherings, and if you do go out and interact with others, social distance, wash your hands frequently and wear a mask.”
