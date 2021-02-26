New deaths due to COVID-19 have been logged in Washington and Greene counties after several days where no new deaths were reported.
One new death was reported in Greene County, bringing its cumulative total to 33, and one new death was reported in Washington County. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 258 deaths in the county.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health also reported Thursday that there were four new deaths in Allegheny County and three new deaths in Fayette County.
Fourteen new cases were added in Washington County, bringing its total to 13,621. Greene County counted nine new cases, for an 11-month total of 2,657. The number of cases in Fayette County increased by 14 to 10,383. There were 224 new cases in Allegheny County, according to the state health department, bringing its total to 75,724.
Across Pennsylvania, there were 2,356 additional positive cases and 81 new deaths.