There were 52 additional COVID-19 deaths across the commonwealth over the weekend, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Sunday.
The deaths bring the statewide total to 27,092 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
No new deaths were reported in Washington or Greene counties. Fayette County reported one death, while Westmoreland added two deaths and Allegheny County, six new deaths.
The state Health Department also reported there were 2,514 additional positive cases statewide, raising the total to 1,195,869. Washington County added 41 new cases, for a total of 17,655. Greene added five new cases, for a total of 3,257. There were 36 new cases in Fayette County. Its total is now 13,096. In Allegheny County, there were 151 new cases for a total of 100,870. Seventy-eight new cases have been added in Westmoreland County, bringing its cumulative total to 33,955.
In all, 1,250 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday, with 304 of those patients in intensive care units.
The DOH reported that as of Sunday morning, 51% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated against coronavirus, and 56.1% have received at least one dose.