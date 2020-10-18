One day after reporting its second-highest COVID-19 case count since the beginning of the pandemic, Pennsylvania reported another 1,269 new cases Sunday.
According to the state health department, Pennsylvania reported 1,857 new cases Saturday, which was exceeded only by the 1,989 cases reported April 9.
The numbers released Sunday showed an additional 32 cases in Washington County, bringing the total to 1,654 since the data began being compiled in March. Greene County reported two new cases, pushing its total case count to 213. There were no new deaths reported in either Washington or Greene.
In Fayette County, an additional 10 cases were reported Sunday and one new death. There have been 11 total deaths reported in Fayette County.
Allegheny County saw a surge of 116 new cases and now has 14,075 reported cases. There were four new deaths in Allegheny County.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases is 182,212. Twenty-six new deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the total deaths associated with the virus to 8,492. The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 35 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the weekend.
