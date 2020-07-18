As the number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania continues to rise, many faculty members at the 14 state-owned universities do not believe in-person classes this fall can be offered safely.
Findings from a survey conducted last week found more than 70% of faculty who teach at a university in the State System of Higher Education felt uneasy about having students return to campus in the fall, and many would prefer classes be held remotely.
The Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties – the faculty union – conducted the survey.
“The take-home message is faculty don’t feel safe. That part is really distressing because you think if nothing else, you should feel safe in your place of work,” said APSCUF President Jamie Martin. “The other thing is it’s clear they want to teach. They just don’t want to get sick.”
Just 12% of the respondents said they want to return to in-person teaching in the upcoming semester. If it were up to the faculty, 60% favored continuing with remote instruction. A quarter of them favored some type of hybrid approach that involved a mix of in-person and remote instruction.
Martin said more than 40% of faculty reported having some type of underlying medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness if they contract COVID-19. And among them, about half say they live with or care for somebody else who also is considered a high risk.
The survey also shows 95% of faculty don’t believe all students will follow mask-wearing guidelines.
The survey was sent to 4,800 faculty union members, and nearly two-thirds of members from all 14 universities, including California University of Pennsylvania, responded.
In an email, the Cal U said “The health and safety of our faculty, students and staff is paramount. We are doing everything we can to be sure that the required health and safety measures are followed, and to instill in our campus community a sense of responsibility for the well-being of all.”
The university has taken steps, including teaching the largest classes online or through remote learning, conducting classes in large spaces including the Chapel, the Steel Hall auditorium and the conference wings of the Convocation Center, cleaning and sanitizing classrooms frequently, and requiring everyone to wear face coverings, even during class.
Professors at private colleges and universities, too, share some of those worries.
“Obviously, we have some concerns,” said Dr. Jennifer Harding, a member of Washington & Jefferson College’s COVID Response Team and chair of both the Faculty Executive Committee and the First Year Seminar Program. “We have studied all of the guidelines that have come out and we are anticipating a semester where we believe we are putting safety measures in place to meet the needs.”
She noted the universities, with larger class sizes and on-campus populations, have some additional challenges.
Harding said some faculty members who have medical conditions or live with or take care of people who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 have opted to teach classes remotely, a choice offered by the college.
Students and employees, she said, will be asked to sign a pledge adhering to the safety measures implemented on-campus.
“This is unprecendented, and we’re asking them to realize how importantitis to follow the guidelines to keep the community safe,” Harding said.
