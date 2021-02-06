Wash High
Washington High School

Hybrid students at Washington Park Elementary School will shift to a four-day in-person school week starting Monday.

The Washington School District pandemic team voted unanimously Friday to have the students attend Mondays through Thursdays.

Hybrid students in grades 3 through 6 will join students in kindergarten through second grade, who had already returned to a four-day schedule.

Fridays will still be virtual.

At Washington Junior-Senior High School, seventh- and eighth- grade students, along with seniors attending the current hybrid schedule, will also return to a four-day in-school learning schedule on Monday.

The district’s pandemic team will meet next week to review moving students in grades 9 through 11 to a four-day, in-school schedule on Monday, Feb. 15.

The learning model decisions are being reviewed weekly, based on several factors, including the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the school buildings.

Superintendent James Konrad said, “We are extremely happy to welcome our students back to school for in-person learning. Our pandemic team continues to meet and discuss ways to keep our students and staff safe, and monitor the progress of our decisions.”

