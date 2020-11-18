More school districts in Washington and Greene counties are moving away from in-person learning to remote learning as COVID-19 cases are surging.
West Greene and Chartiers-Houston are among the latest to announce a switch to virtual learning, while Canon-McMillan announced Monday it might be forced to revert to remote learning because of a potential driver shortage.
Superintendents have cited current and projected COVID-19 trends as one of the factors they consider when deciding whether or not to close.
Districts have been working closely with the state Department of Health, epidemiologists, and the state Department of Education to determine which educational model to use.
Washington and Greene counties are among the 60 out of 67 counties in the state that have “substantial” community spread, according to the the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The health department recommends that schools in counties with substantial spread or a positivity rate of more than 10% switch to remote learning.
The positivity rate in Washington County is 9.5%, while in Greene County it is 9.6%.
Allison Park Elementary School in Chartiers-Houston School District switched to remote learning Monday, and plans to open for in-person education Dec. 7.
West Greene School has switched to remote learning through Nov. 20, and plans to return to the in-person model on Nov. 23.
In Canon-McMillan, a bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19, and another driver is in quarantine.
“There is the potential for a driver shortage and this could cause the entire district to return to full-remote instruction due to our inability to provide transportation,” the district informed parents and staff in an email.
California Area School District Superintendent Dr. Laura Jacob said the district will move to fully online instruction for two weeks if the county spends another week in the substantial community spread category.
Charleroi School District’s board of directors was scheduled to meet Tuesday night to determine if the district would move to online learning.
COVID-19 cases at Washington Junior/Senior High School also has forced Washington School District to move to online classes starting Wednesday through Dec. 1. All athletics also are cancelled through Dec. 1.