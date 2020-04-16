Mon Valley residents want health care workers at Monongahela Valley Hospital to know they appreciate their efforts to care for patients amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and the hospital has gotten that message.
Individuals, businesses and organizations have donated personal protective equipment, handmade masks, pizzas, individually wrapped snacks, and other items.
“Words cannot adequately express how appreciative we are of the outpouring of kindness we are receiving,” said Melissa Marion, director of The Monongahela Valley Hospital Foundation. “We’ve had individuals call to inquire about how they can help with our greatest needs, businesses arrange to deliver meals for our staff, and organizations sew and donate face masks to protect our staff. We are truly grateful to everyone for their donations.”
Donations have also been steady at Washington Health System and Allegheny Health Network.
During a recent webinar, WHS Chief Executive Officer Brook Ward thanked the community for “hundreds of donations.”
“I’d like to say thank you to everybody in the community who has donated anything – monetarily, personal protective equipment, food. You’d be surprised at how special the clinical team feels right now by the outpouring of support,” said Ward.
AHN, which includes Canonsburg Hospital, also has received protective gear donations and other medical supplies, as well as food.
This week, Pittsburgh natives Bruce and Barbara Wiegand provided a $100,000 gift to AHN’s COVID-19 Assistance Fund for PPE and supplies for medical staff and frontline workers at AHN Jefferson Hospital, where their daughter is an orthopedic surgeon.
The couple hopes to inspire others to do something, no matter how big or small.
To donate to Mon Valley Hospital, visit the MVH Foundation website, www.themvhfoundation.org, or contact Marion at 724-258-1855 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. Contacting the foundation assures donors that someone will be available to accept their donations, including on weekends.
“It is important that we know about donations in advance – especially food donations – to ensure that someone will be available to receive the items,” Marion said.
The foundation also tries to coordinate deliveries for when staff will be breaking for lunch or dinner to make sure food is kept at proper temperatures.
To learn more about how to support AHN, visit www.ahn.org/waystohelp.
To donate to Washington Health System, contact Sara Schumacher, president of the Washington Hospital System Foundation, at 724-223-3875.
