One year ago this week, Mon Health System admitted its first patient at Mon Health Medical Center with COVID-19.
On Thursday, the hospital system will observe a day of remembrance and a moment of silence to reflect on the past year, mourn the lives lost, honor those impacted by the virus, and salute its team of healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines.
In West Virginia, 134,000 have contracted COVID-19 and more than 2,400 West Virginians have died, as healthcare workers and organizations worked to treat those patients.
On March 18, “Day of Remembrance” stickers will be handed to all employees when they enter Mon Health facilities.
There will be a moment of silence at 9 a.m. Employees have been submitting names of loved ones lost to COVID-19, and the victims will be included in a memorial.
Mon Health System encourages the public to continue masking and social distancing. As more vaccines become available, the health system is hoping that the public will get their vaccinations when they have the opportunity.
“In a year of devastation and loss, we have also had the opportunity to witness countless moments of hope, resilience, and healing. We are proud to be a community-based hospital that is truly a part of the communities we serve,” said David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health System. “During times of crisis like COVID-19, we have stood with you and your family, never wavering in our commitment. Together, we will get through this coronavirus threat and do our part to help our community recover and thrive.”