Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, but the season may begin without the traditional trip to the swimming pool.
Many Southwestern Pennsylvania municipalities have either delayed their opening or canceled the summer season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“As of right now we will be closed for the summer,” said Washington Mayor Scott Putnam. Noting the situation is “fluid” because of the ever-changing guidelines, he added that the decision to not open Washington Park pool could be revisited as the city gets more information.
“I’ve not given up hope,” he said. Putnam conceded that when public safety, social distancing and economics are considered a summer swim season does not look promising.
“It’s a tough situation,” Putnam said. “You want opportunities for residents to have outdoor recreation, but you must be able to do so safely and economically.”
Councilman Matthew Staniszewski, who chairs the Washington parks and recreation committee, agreed. Ideally, he said, he would like to see the pool open so people could enjoy outdoor activities. He said the city should provide amenities to the public while following safety precautions.
Staniszewski continues to lobby for a pool opening this summer. The shutdown, he said, impacts recreational outlets for individuals and families. He is concerned about that in terms of health.
“Recreation is a holistic way to provide care for individuals. Not just their physical health, but it balances out emotional and mental well-being as well,” he said.
To get their aquatics fix this summer, swimmers may have to opt for open water – Putnam suggested Cross Creek – because there are few other public options in the area.
Greene County pools, including the Water Park in Waynesburg, Carmichaels Pool and Mon View in Greensboro, will not open this summer.
“We regret that,” said Greene Commissioner Betsy McClure. “It was not an easy decision by any means. It’s unfortunate because lots of folks come to them. They are very well-maintained pools.”
“We are heartbroken,” added commission Chairman Mike Belding. “It’s a tremendous disappointment that we can’t offer things this summer for our community and children, but it’s in the best interest of (the public’s) safety and welfare.”
Belding noted that most families make a day out attending county-offered summer programs. Children may attend day camp, then spend the afternoon at the pool. This summer, the county will not be hosting either the traditional camp or swimming activities. However, the county is looking into smaller-scale camps involving computers, walking and crafts, in a “controlled” environment.
“We are limited in what we could do,” McClure said, because of restriction on group gatherings. She noted a new parks and recreation director had been hired and that Bret Moore had “an awesome” plan in place that the commissioners were looking to institute.
“We were looking forward to an exciting summer. We hope next year will be bigger and better,” McClure added optimistically.
Belding cited the county’s elderly population as a critical component to the equation. He said that grandparents care for a number of Greene’s youth. While a small rate of children get the coronavirus, they can be carriers and expose “our most vulnerable population.”
“We know this is a huge imposition to parents and will have a tremendous impact on families, but we want to continue to err on abundance of caution as we work through this pandemic. So because of the unknown future of the governor’s decisions and progress of the pandemic, we are not opening swimming pools. They will be closed this summer.”
Canonsburg Town Park Pool and the Mt. Lebanon Outdoor Swim Center have delayed their openings.
According to Canonsburg councilman Rich Russo, president of the parks board, said a sub-committee will meet at 3 p.m. May 18 to discuss further plans for the pool. However, Camp Splash, which the pool hosts, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak.
Russo said that the “biggest hurdles” to opening the pool are preparation and mitigation. He said it takes the public works department a solid week at full staff in preparation of the pool for the season. He added, “If it remains groupings of 25 or less, we will have a difficult time opening up.”
Private clubs have already postponed opening day.
For example, Elmhurst Swim Club in East Washington will not welcome members as planned on May 23. Although as early as April 25, Rose Garden Pool was busy with its standard preparations, the McMurray facility was also uncertain of an official pool opening date.
Additionally, due to ongoing restrictions caused by COVID-19, the South Hills Swim League, in which the private clubs participate, has canceled its competitive season.
Elmhurst and Rose Garden, like Mt. Lebanon and Canonsburg, were awaiting continued guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the governor’s office as well as the state and county departments of health regarding potential openings.
According to pool manager Jo Horne, the Elmhurst Board of Directors has a meeting May 18. Discussion will be based on the current guidelines. “At that time,” she said, “they should come up with a plan regarding the 2020 season.”
One of the primary concerns for pools is how to deal with the social distancing and social gatherings guidelines. In the yellow phase of the state reopening plan, groups are limited to 25.
At Mt. Lebanon, which can attract 1,800 patrons on a busy day, Dave Donnellan said “it’s impossible” to social distance and maintain both the safety of the patrons and the employees. The heated outdoor facility features a diving well, slides, climbing wall, water spray area for children and a 25-yard by 50-meter lap and recreational swimming space not to mention locker rooms, concessions and grassy areas appropriate for sunbathing.
“When you look at our foot print,” said the Mt. Lebanon Director of Recreation, ”I don’t know how you can stay 6 feet apart. Who will enforce that? Our lifeguards are there for the safety of the swimmers, and we don’t want to take away their focus from that type of thing.
“With the restrictions on group sizing and social distance,” he continued, “it is not feasible or safe to operate a pool,” Donnellan added.
Hence, the Mt. Lebanon Outdoor Swim Center will not be opening on May 23.
“Unless something drastically changes,” Donnellan added, “it doesn’t look promising (for the season).”
The Allegheny County pools, including the South Park and Settler’s Cabin Wave Pools, as well as the spray parks will be closed this summer due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions regarding mass gatherings.
