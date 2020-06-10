Bernie and Karen Stuebgen of Belle Vernon arrived at the Meadow Racetrack & Casino a few hours after it reopened Tuesday, eager to play the slot machines.
“I’m excited. We went to Mountaineer Race Track and Casino and I won $1,000, and it’s burning a hole in my pocket,” said Karen Stuebgen, laughing. “My son said to stay home and save my money, and I asked him, ‘For what?’”
Her husband agreed.
“We don’t have any other vices,” he said.
The Meadows Casino was allowed to reopen Tuesday, nearly three months after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered casinos closed to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Visitors were happy to be back, and foot traffic in and out of the casino was light but steady.
“We couldn’t be more excited to reopen The Meadows and welcome back guests and team members. We have had a smooth reopening day and appreciate the adherence to all of the social distancing guidelines currently in place,” said Kevin Brogan, vice president of marketing. “It has been a tremendous team effort to get to this point, and we are thankful for the support and well wishes from this great community.”
The Meadows is permitted to operate at 50% capacity, or 5,000 people.
In May, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board released a 10-page document for casino operators outlining the health and safety measures they need to fulfill before reopening facilities.
All patrons and casino employees are required to wear masks, social distance, and limit personal contact, and the casino has implemented strict cleaning and disinfecting practices.
Casinos are following social distancing by taking steps such as removing chairs from some machines and disabling certain slot machines to provide adequate spacing.
For some gamblers, winning or losing was secondary to being there.
“I come every once in a while to relax. I win a couple dollars, lose a couple dollars and leave with a smile,” said Jack Stinson of Perryopolis, who won about $100 on the slots during the hour he played. “I’m happy they’re open. You have to be cautious, of course. But we’re alive and here today, and it’s good.”
John Creese of Coraopolis said he was glad to get out of the house and was looking forward to dropping some money on games.
“It’s been a long while. I’ve been in the house, like everybody else, or going out for groceries,” said Creese, who three years ago won $1,500 on the slots. “I’m feeling lucky today. I always feel lucky.”
One couple who drove from Pittsburgh, however, decided at the last minute not to go into the casino.
“I’m still concerned about the virus,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified. “I think we’ll wait a couple of weeks and see what happens.”
The Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh’s North Shore also reopened Tuesday.
Barb Kearns of Waynesburg and her daughter were among the first guests to enter the casino, but left without any winnings.
“That’s OK,” she said. “It was just nice to be back.”
