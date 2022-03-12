Two years ago, on March 6, 2020, Pennsylvania reported its first two cases of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.
One week later, on March 13, Washington County recorded its first case, and on April 14, the county’s first COVID-19 death occurred.
In the two years since, more than 2.7 million COVID-19 infections have been reported and 43,808 Pennsylvanians have died of the disease, according to the state Department of Health.
In the United States, more than 964,000 people have died from COVID-19, leaving behind grieving families and friends to mourn their loss.
COVID-19 and its multiple variants have upended virtually every aspect of people’s lives – including school, work, and mental health.
Although the pandemic continues, there is reason for optimism, as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations have plummeted in recent weeks in Pennsylvania and across the country. Deaths, too, are down.
Three life-saving COVID-19 vaccines, along with effective antiviral treatments, are available, extraordinary scientific achievements.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control loosened mask guidance, and as of March 3, more than 90% of the U.S. population lived in areas with low or medium COVID-19 case levels – meaning the CDC no longer recommends face masks in public indoor settings.
Students are back in school, and in-person entertainment is making a comeback.
As the region grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, local hospitals and health systems stepped up to serve the community.
“The past two years of the pandemic have been challenging both emotionally and physically for our staff and clinicians,” said Dr. John Six, Chief Medical Officer of Washington Health System. “WHS is grateful to all of our team members for their resolute dedication to providing great patient care when our community needed it most. We look forward to coming out of COVID as resilient and strong as ever.”
In Pennsylvania, 63% of people have been fully vaccinated, and in the United States, 62% of the population is fully vaccinated. Washington County ranks 15th out of the commonwealth’s 67 counties, with 62.5% of residents fully vaccinated. Fayette ranks 33rd, with 55.9% of its residents fully vaccinated, while Greene County sits at 46th, with 49.2% fully vaccinated.
To date, 50,525 COVID cases have been recorded in Washington County, and there have been 639 coronavirus deaths.
Since the first COVID case was reported in Fayette County on March 22, 2020, there have been a total of 30,817 cases and 656 deaths. Greene County’s first COVID case occurred on March 25, 2020, and in the 24 months since then, 8,391 cases and 100 deaths have been reported.
To mark the second anniversary of the pandemic, Waynesburg University’s Lamplighters Concert and Touring Choir will perform during a chapel service on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Roberts Chapel.
The Lamplighters choir will be joined by singers from the university’s alumni, faculty, staff, and the community, and will perform Gabriel Faure’s Requiem, a prayerful lament for the dead.
The service will consist of hymns, readings, and theRequiem.
There will be a second performance of the Requiem at the First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh, 320 Sixth Ave., Pittsburgh, on Sunday, March 20, at 1 p.m.
All are invited to attend.
The university is encouraging students, faculty, staff, and friends to honor a family member, friend, or loved one lost during the pandemic by having their name and words of remembrance printed in the program.
Visit the link at www.waynesburg.edu/events/faures-requiem to submit a name.