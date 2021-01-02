A majority of school districts in Washington and Greene counties will remain virtual for at least the first two weeks of January when classes resume following Christmas break.
Both counties are experiencing a substantial rate of transmission of COVID-19 – the positivity rate in Washington County is 13.2%, while it reached 20.8% in Greene County, according to the most recent report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
School administrators cited the spike in local cases, along with holiday celebrations and travel and staffing issues, as factors in districts’ plans to delay the start of in-person classes.
In a letter to parents, Charleroi Area School District Superintendent Dr. Ed Zelich wrote, “We are fully aware that virtual instruction, as good as we can make it, will never match the effectiveness of face-to-face instruction for most of our students. However, based on current conditions in our community as well as the mandates issued by Gov. Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the virtual platform is clearly the best option at this time.”
Here are the return to school plans for local school districts. Administrators said those plans could be adjusted, depending on the number of COVID cases their communities are experiencing. Parents also have the option of having their children attend remote learning exclusively.
Washington County
- Avella – Remote learning from Jan. 4 through Jan. 15. In-person classes resume Jan. 19.
- Bentworth – In-person classes resume Jan. 4.
- Beth-Center – Remote learning when classes resume Jan. 4 through at least Jan. 18.
- Burgettstown – Remote learning through Jan. 20, with a return to in-person learning Jan. 21.
- California Area – Remote learning through Jan. 15.
- Canon-McMillan – Remote learning Jan. 4. On Jan. 5, students in grades K-4 will return to in-person learning four days a week. Intermediate students will attend using the hybrid model and return to in-person learning four days a week Jan. 19. Students in grades 7-12 will attend remotely until Jan. 19, when the hybrid model of learning is implemented.
- Charleroi Area – Remote learning when classes resume Jan. 4. Return to in-person classes set to begin Jan. 19.
- Chartiers-Houston – Remote learning when classes resume Jan. 4. Return to in-person classes scheduled for Jan. 11.
- Fort Cherry – Remote learning when classes resume Jan. 4. Asynchronous remote learning Jan. 15, with in-person learning resuming Jan. 19.
- McGuffey – Classes resume Jan. 11 with the hybrid learning model, with full remote learning on Wednesdays.
- Peters Township – In-person learning for all schools begins Jan. 7.
- Ringgold – Remote learning when classes resume Jan. 4.
- Trinity Area – Remote learning when classes resume Jan. 4. In-person classes scheduled to begin Jan. 19 with students in grades K-5 attending five days a week and students in grades 6-12 attending four days a week.
- Washington – Remote learning when classes resume Jan. 4. Hybrid classes set to resume Jan. 18.
Greene County
- Carmichaels – Remote learning from Jan. 4 through Jan. 8, with in-person learning to resume onJan. 11.
- Central Greene – Remote learning through Jan. 19.
- Jefferson-Morgan – return Jan. 11 with hybrid model of instruction, two days in-person learning.
- Southeastern Greene – Remote learning when classes resume Jan. 4.
- West Greene – In-person learning when classes resume Jan. 4.