Washington County Commissioner Larry Maggi traveled to Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday to get a booster shot, and will continue to take part in Pfizer’s COVID-19 clinical trials.
Maggi, vice chairman of the board of commissioners, has been participating in the clinical trials since the summer of 2020, playing a valuable role in helping make the vaccine available for use worldwide.
Maggi has been fully vaccinated longer than most. As a participant in the Pfizer trial, he received his first shot on July 29, 2020, and the second shot about three weeks later.
At that time, he didn’t know if he’d been given the vaccine or a placebo. He later found out that he had received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Since then, Maggi has made several trips to Columbus for blood work and antibody tests to see how long the COVID-19 vaccine will last.
Maggi has opted to continue with the trials, and signed an agreement to keep a weekly diary, participate in monthly Zoom meetings, and to make two more trips to the Pfizer research office for blood draws.
Maggi said he feels fine after getting the booster shot, other than some arm soreness. In fact, after returning from Columbus, he ran three miles.
In addition to getting the booster, Maggi was swabbed and had blood drawn to see if he had the COVID-19 virus or antibodies.
Since he was given the booster vaccine, Maggi assumes he tested negative for COVID.
“I assume I was COVID-free or they would not have given me the booster,” said Maggi.
Over the summer, Maggi was informed his antibodies were still strong. But since it has been more than a year since he received the vaccines – and studies show protection wanes slightly over time – Maggi believes he was due for the booster.
Maggi said Pfizer contacted him a few days ago for him to travel to its lab for the tests and booster. He had an option to get the booster on his own, but decided not to because he would no longer be a participant in the trial.
“I’ve been in it for so long, and there’s a lot of valuable information they can glean from that, so I wanted to stay in,” he said.
Maggi said he volunteered for the study because the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenging time for the country and he “wanted to make a difference.”
“Not only am I a public servant, but I am a grandfather, and I want to do whatever I can to protect my community and my family,” he said. “I feel good about it.”